Lost Class Ring Found 50-Years Later

Someone please find my class ring, that I lost on a beach. Kenneth Board lost his class ring fifty years ago on a beach in Florida, "It felt weird because I didn't have it and just knew it was gone. I knew there was no way you'd find it at the time because we had gotten home before I realized that it was lost when we looked in the blanket."

How INCREDIBLE is this?! An Auburndale class ring lost after **50 YEARS AGO** was found by a man with a metal detector on the east coast of #Florida yesterday.



Lost on Cocoa Beach, it was recently found down the coast in Melbourne, "I'll have to look at it and see what type of shape it's in and see if it fits my fingers and whether I wear it some or just put it in a safe place." Strange is he lost the replacement ring he bought a year later. UPI