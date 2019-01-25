Lose Weight Drinking Tequila

According to a report from the American Chemical Society.

January 25, 2019
Beau Daniels

Elnur | Dreamstime.com

A recent study suggests drinking Tequila can help a person lose weight. The American Chemical Society discovered the benefit of Tequila comes from the agave plant that is used for sugar. 

Another plus is that it can also have a positive glucose affect on a person by lowering their blood sugar levels. This adds to other research that recommends drinking wine, beer and additional liquor for a healthier body. I guess this sorta applies to which reports, and story's you have belief in, because one came out last moth saying all alcohol is bad for us. I choose gin because it was used as medicinal way back in the day, weather that is true or not. More here.

