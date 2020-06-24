Local Man Wins $4 Million Twice With Michigan Lottery

In 2017 Mark Clark from South Rockwood, MI bought a Michigan Lottery scratch off ticket called the Millionaire's Club and won a whopping $4 million. He recently played another scratch off and won another $4 million, "You don't think you'll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice. It's hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling."

Maybe this is why he won twice, "I scratched the ticket off in the store with a coin my dad gave me about 10 years ago. We lost him about a year ago after some health struggles, and I can't help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this."

Clark is living the life, he retired after the first win, "After the first win, I retired from my job and spent a lot of time fishing. My dad and I always used to fish together and have great memories of that, so this will help me keep fishing and enjoying time with my son and family." I'm sure he will keep playing. UPI