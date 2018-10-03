Local High School Cheerleader Allegedly Gave Out Pot Brownies For Homecoming Queen Votes

We like getting recognized when in high school. Allegedly a cheerleader locally at Hartford High School wanted to become the homecoming queen so bad she gave classmates marijuana brownies for their votes.

The Hartford police are taking action and stated, "We are investigating two things. Number one, some were put in goody bags for players. Also, they were used to obtain votes for the queen contest. You always think you've heard it all and seen it all, and there is always something new to surprise you."

The story on Vice implies that she might not be banned from becoming homecoming queen if she receives the most votes, and is confirmed to have gave out the pot brownies.