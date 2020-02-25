Local Day Trips For Each Month

The one in March throws me off.

February 25, 2020
Beau Daniels


Entertainment

Here are some interesting local places mentioned for day trips per month.  The recommended Only In Your State day trip in March surprises me, it's Hell, Michigan.  There is an interesting saloon there.  

Jumping ahead to July, the Ann Arbor Art Fair is a great local trip. 

Even last years storm made for an interesting day.

Of course when leaves start to change color, cider mills locally are a must visit, especially Blake's. 

Visits for every month shown here

Beau Daniels
Local Day Trips