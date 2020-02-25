Local Day Trips For Each Month

Here are some interesting local places mentioned for day trips per month. The recommended Only In Your State day trip in March surprises me, it's Hell, Michigan. There is an interesting saloon there.

This is the whole town of Hell Michigan. The first building is the restaurant and mini bar. The next is the gift shop, creamatory (ice cream). Behind, is the library putt putt golf & wedding chapal. Further down where you see cars, (zoom in) is the saloon. That's it. pic.twitter.com/mJLzqpwEls — Jess M. ---- (@JesseMayo63) July 20, 2019

Jumping ahead to July, the Ann Arbor Art Fair is a great local trip.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair starts today! People come from around the U.S. to show their wares. People from throughout Michigan flock to Ann Arbor to see it all. This form of nomadic business is so interesting to witness we hope you can make it down to the Art Fair. #artfair #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/vSadf7hx5S — Handeholder Products (@handeholder) July 18, 2019

Even last years storm made for an interesting day.

Of course when leaves start to change color, cider mills locally are a must visit, especially Blake's.

Miller's Big Red in Romeo is always on my list. Love their barn! Blake's in Armada is another must. They have several locations which feature you pick orchard & cider mill, Blake's Hard Cider Winery & Tasting Room and Big Apple featuring haunted attractions & zombie paintball! pic.twitter.com/qnSWQulEdH — DE_Giff (@DE_Gifford) October 23, 2018

