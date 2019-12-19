Live Owl Found On Indoor Christmas Tree

An interesting find in a families Christmas tree was a live owl. The tree inside the house actually did have owl ornaments, which might have attracted the bird. It was first noticed by the families child, "She comes very dramatically into the dining room and goes, 'Mama, that ornament scared me,'" Then she bursts into tears."

Real life Griswolds find some wildlife in their Christmas tree: an owl -Stephenhttps://t.co/BXSvV9DKqZ pic.twitter.com/f578OPV0m1 — The NEW OZFM (@OfficialOZFM) December 19, 2019

Very cool to to have a live ornament. It was not noticed until a week after putting up the tree. They think the owl entered the home when they had the windows and doors open. CNN