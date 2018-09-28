Lady Was Arrested For Sheltering Pets During Hurricane Florence

Stories are still surfacing about Hurricane Florence. As people were evacuating, many animals were not. A lady noticed the need for protecting those pets, many were brought in that appeared abandoned and walking streets, and some owners showed up with their animals before evacuating.

Tammie Hedges was taking care of 27 pets in a building she converted to comfort those animals. She also had to treat some of them which got her arrested for her compassion. A non-profit animal group reacted, “She had to do what she did. If she hadn’t done what she did, then they’ll be charging her with animal neglect and cruelty. The Wayne County animal shelter has taken issue with that because it wasn't a hundred percent by the book and by the law.” IMO it was a hundred percent love for animals, “The animals were sick and hurting. We just want to help animals, we don’t want to do anything wrong.” More here.