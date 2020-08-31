Lady Swims 24 Hours Non-Stop In Lake Michigan
Raising $10,000 for charity.
August 31, 2020
Marian Cardwell known for swimming the English Channel swam in Lake Michigan for 24 hours. The whole day of non-stop swimming helped raise money for the Chicago Diabetes Project. Over 10 grand was collected.
Nice pick-up from @ABC7Chicago of my amazing sister, Marian (@DiabetesSwim).https://t.co/NGf3LqWA9v— Matt Cardwell (@MCCardwell) August 31, 2020
Marian does have a desire to swim across Lake Michigan just like see did the English Channel. She does plan on doing that August of next year and it would break a world record. UPI