Lady Suing Neighbors Because Of Odor Crossing Over To Her Property

Neighbors of vegan Cilla Carden are getting attention. Because she is a vegetarian she believes people next door are barbecuing just to upset her with the smell,“They’ve put it there so I smell fish, all I can smell is fish, I can’t go out there. It’s been devastating, it’s been turmoil, it’s been unrest, I haven’t been able to sleep. I’m a good person. I just want peace and quiet."

Carden has attempted suing them many times, including retaliating rejected cases with an attempt of a 600 document case throw at the Supreme Court, the answer, "Ms Carden’s demands were proven to be not reasonable and indeed were to the detriment of the other owners’ ability to enjoy their lots in a reasonable and acceptable manner." She's not giving up, more here.