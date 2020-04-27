Lady Runs Marathon In Her Closed Workplace

You hear stories about people exercising at home, and even running marathons circling hundreds of times in the yard. Now a lady might have set a Guinness World Record by running inside a closed down business she looks after, "Because of the virus, a lot of people in the club are running around in circles in their gardens. I thought to myself, I might try to run a marathon indoors at work."

Louise Casey ran over 300 laps in a closed hotel building, "We're closed at the minute, but six of us are doing night shifts to man the building. Instead of sitting there all night twiddling my thumbs, I ran a marathon. After that, I went and got showered, put my uniform on and carried on with the night shift." She is in a running club and showed her athleticism doing it in four an a half hours, "I don't think anybody's done this before, so I've applied to get a Guinness World Record." UPI