This Lady Hasn't Cut Her Hair In 28 Years

What's the longest you've gone without cutting your hair? This 33-year-old hasn't had a haircut in 28 years.

A post shared by Alena Kravchenko (@alenuwka__) on Nov 4, 2018 at 12:49am PDT

Imagine keeping that hair clean, she shampoos only about every 3 weeks. Being convinced by her mom the power of long hair is related to feminine beauty, she has no plans to ever cut her hair, but is not trying to convince of daughters to do the same.

A post shared by Alena Kravchenko (@alenuwka__) on Oct 30, 2018 at 1:18am PDT

“It’s now become a bit of a treat to let my hair down, because it is far more comfortable, as in a bun it can be quite heavy.” More here.