This Lady Hasn't Cut Her Hair In 28 Years
Imagine keeping that hair clean, she shampoos only about every 3 weeks
December 18, 2018
What's the longest you've gone without cutting your hair? This 33-year-old hasn't had a haircut in 28 years.
Imagine keeping that hair clean, she shampoos only about every 3 weeks. Being convinced by her mom the power of long hair is related to feminine beauty, she has no plans to ever cut her hair, but is not trying to convince of daughters to do the same.
“It’s now become a bit of a treat to let my hair down, because it is far more comfortable, as in a bun it can be quite heavy.” More here.