Ladies Get Free Drinks At Bar Based On Their Weight

The concept that ladies can drink for free isn't new ... but what is unusual is that a bar is giving free drinks to ladies based on their weight.

Why?

We're not so sure. But we do know this bar attempts to be discreet when it comes to getting the digits.

"We believe in the magnanimity of our lady guests," the bar said in a report. "They can just write the weight on a paper and give it to the bartender discreetly, and enjoy drinks equal to the value they wrote on the paper. Very simple, no strings attached."

The owner of Fusion Club Dubai wanted to show "it’s good to gain weight”. https://t.co/en1T2t1Kot — Yahoo Style UK (@YahooStyleUK) November 19, 2019

The free drinks credit is $0.12 for every pound.

"Although we have a weighing machine at the bar entrance, we do not insist our guests to verify the weight." They brand the promotion as, "It's good to gain weight." They are currently offering it for the rest of the year. UPI