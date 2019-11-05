Kitchen Appliances Causing Hearing Loss

Working in my biz wearing headphones everyday, playing music loud, MC-ing concerts, doing many bar gigs back in the day concerned me about my hearing. Fortunately my most recent hearing test even surprised the doctor on how good my hearing is. For me, after enduring loud noise, I expose myself to very little sound, my ears return to normal, I assume heal.

Now this concerns me. The use of lawnmowers, and power tools can cause problems. Also hairdryers, and even kitchen appliances are mentioned in this report.