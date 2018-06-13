Kids Fined For Lemonade Stands Being Bailed Out By Country Time

Lemonade stands are being shut down for legal reasons and fines are given. Country Time Lemonade deserves to mentioned for starting what they call "Country Time Legal-ade." They are paying the fine for kids under 14 who get shutdown, "Life doesn't always give you lemons, but when it does, you should be able to make and share lemonade with the neighborhood without legal implications. That's why we're here to take a stand for lemonade stands across the nation."

They are paying up to $300 to help kids that got in trouble for selling lemonade, "When we saw these stories about lemonade stands being shut down for legal reasons, we thought it had to be an urban myth. After looking into it and seeing even more instances, we realized these weren't myths, they were real stories." Props to Country Time, more info here.