Judge Upset The Way People Are Dressing On Zoom

A judge who conducts hearings via Zoom is upset that people are not dressing normal for video calls even thought still at home. “We’ve seen many lawyers in casual shirts and blouses, with no concern for ill-grooming, in bedrooms with the master bed in the background, etc.”

Some were even still in bed, “One male lawyer appeared shirtless and one female attorney appeared still in bed, still under the covers.” Even though virtual, the judge wants those involved to still act like they are in person, “Putting on a beach cover-up won’t cover up you’re poolside in a bathing suit. So, please, if you don’t mind, let’s treat court hearings as court hearings, whether Zooming or not.” NYPOST