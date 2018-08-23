Jobs That Women Are Now Dominating

Love the USA Today story about the jobs that woman are now dominating. One of those is "Technical writers," which includes writing manuals for electronics. Another is "Animal caretakers," at zoo's, animal shelters, and aquariums. When you go to the drug store to get a prescription filled you will notice the domination in Pharmacists by women. See the list of 20 professions here.

Also women are finding great pay in jobs thought dominated by men. A female pip fitter had this to say in the CNBC report, "It's a great opportunity, it's great benefits and it's not as hard as people view it as. We're just as hard workers as men on the job site, we lace our boots on time, just the same as they do." More power to women.