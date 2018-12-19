Job Pays $100,000 To Travel And Take Family Photos

Interesting unique jobs are popping up. This one pays $100,000 including accommodations, food, and more. The travel includes attending fun festival events like Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Monaco for the famous Grand Prix and even Rio de Janeiro for Carnival. The job, simply taking family pictures.

The job is posted here, and makes me wish I never gave up my desire to become a professional photographer. If you can pass a background check, and have the talent, look at the UPI story.