Job Pays $100 An Hour Petting Dogs
Become a "Puptern."
I've posted several stories about dream jobs. Getting hired for those jobs are probably like hitting the lotto. But these jobs appear to be real and probably beneficial to the employer also because of publicity.
Getting paid $100 an hour is another dream job doing what most people love. There is a dog friendly restaurant chain in Texas called MUTTS Canine Cantina, looking to hire what they call a "Puptern."
Show us your puppy petting skills! Do you have what it takes to be the first-ever MUTTS Puptern at our brand new location in Fort Worth? Post a photo or video by 11/12 that shows us your puppy petting skills and use #MUTTSpuptern and tag @muttscantina for a chance to be hired as our Puptern and get PAID $100 per hour to pet puppies at our new location! Creativity is encouraged-- tell us why you're the best fit for the position in your caption! #MUTTSFortWorth #MUTTSpuptern
The chain plans to expand to other states. Applying is easy, including just by using social media. More here.