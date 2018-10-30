Job Pays $100 An Hour Petting Dogs

I've posted several stories about dream jobs. Getting hired for those jobs are probably like hitting the lotto. But these jobs appear to be real and probably beneficial to the employer also because of publicity.

Getting paid $100 an hour is another dream job doing what most people love. There is a dog friendly restaurant chain in Texas called MUTTS Canine Cantina, looking to hire what they call a "Puptern."

The chain plans to expand to other states. Applying is easy, including just by using social media. More here.