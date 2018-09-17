Job Interview Colors You Should And Should Not Wear

How did you dress on a job interview that gave you the best results? Stylecaster has posted an interesting article about how to dress for an interview, This came from an empowerment rep, “That first impression on an interview counts so much, and you don’t want to be out of the race before the interview even begins. That impression happens in less than 30 seconds and it’s based entirely upon your attire.”

Research shows that most dress in black, and the results overall are good. Interviewers questioned recommend blue. Black shows leadership, but an insecure management person doing the interview might feel a little threatened by the aggressive look. The research results does have 70 percent of those hired did wear some black. How you wear it can go either way. Also the second color can cause issues, especially if the color is orange.

The weird the thing is during one of my best interviews I was wearing shorts that I wore at a picnic that day, ha, they did match the top.