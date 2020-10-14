Jessica Simpson Showing Off Her 100lb Weight Loss With "Quarantine Date Nights"
Saying "No pants required."
October 14, 2020
Jessica Simpson on social media during this pandemic is very happy. Called "Quarantine Date Nights," she is showing her look with great fashion saying, "No pants required." She lost 100 pounds and is giving positive vibes.
Pandemic date nights look a little different these days. No pants required --
Reaction on social is great, "What the heck are you doing to look so freakin fantastic?" Part of what she is doing involves yoga.
Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset ✨
"Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset," words from Jessica is inspiring. More here.