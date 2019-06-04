Jeopardy's Huge Winner James Holzhauer Talks About His Loss

In my opinion James Holzhauer, is by far the best Jeopardy player ever, even though he didn't break the total earnings record. He speaks about his loss after winning $2.52 million dollars, “Emma dominated her warmup games that day, and I knew she would make an extremely tough challenger. I was still incredibly impressed by her courage on that ‘True Daily Double.’ I’m proud that it took a top-level player at her absolute best to eliminate me.”

Holzhauer didn't top Ken Jennings' record of total money won, but he did score the most average earning's per game at over $77,000 which is twice as much as Jennings' accomplished, “I never really believed I could win 75 shows, but I definitely thought I had a great shot at Ken’s cash winnings record.” Then this, “Nobody likes to lose. But I’m very proud of how I did, and I really exceeded my own expectations for the show. So I don’t feel bad about it.”

After @James_Holzhauer's loss, #KenJennings took to Twitter to poke fun at him with a photo from @Avengers: Endgame to symbolize his "reign of destruction" coming to an end. https://t.co/kIeF5QRrp4 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 4, 2019

Some people thought the show was losing money with the consistent large winnings, think about the money they made from the huge increase in ratings.

I'm still blown away by his skill to win so much per show. He was influenced by his dad, “Well, so my dad while growing up could always solve the whole New York Times crossword, and I was like, ‘That’s amazing. I wanna be that smart when I am old.’ And then when I was an adult, he confessed to me that he would look up all the pop culture answers because he uh, you know, he didn’t bother with that sort of trashy knowledge. But he told me he did memorize some of the ones that come up often, like rap star Dr. Dree.” Ha, has mentioned on the show it's Dre, not Dree. More here.