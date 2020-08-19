It's Raining Chocolate

Cocoa powder falling from the sky.

August 19, 2020
Beau Daniels
I think I would probably stick my tongue out if this happened here.  Chocolate has been raining from the sky of course in the country known for it. A candy factory in Switzerland had ventilation issues and cocoa powder began falling from the sky.

Imagine what happens when the powder becomes wet.  The company did say they would pay for any repairs needed, but also emphasized that the cocoa is safe. UPI

