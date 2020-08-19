It's Raining Chocolate

I think I would probably stick my tongue out if this happened here. Chocolate has been raining from the sky of course in the country known for it. A candy factory in Switzerland had ventilation issues and cocoa powder began falling from the sky.

It’s been raining chocolates in this Swiss town! Residents of a Swiss town got a bit of a shock when it started snowing particles of a fine cocoa powder after the ventilation system at the Lindt chocolate factory malfunctioned.https://t.co/o01Uk5vpYU pic.twitter.com/ob0iW83v6m — Channa Prakash (@AgBioWorld) August 19, 2020

Imagine what happens when the powder becomes wet. The company did say they would pay for any repairs needed, but also emphasized that the cocoa is safe. UPI