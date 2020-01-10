Is Plant Based Fast Food Healthier?

Is plant based food showing up more at fast food restaurants healthier? Men's Health is pretty much saying, "meat-free doesn't mean healthier." Comparing calories and sugar it appears that way. Qdoba, Burger King, Dunkin Donuts, and White Castle is referenced.

I love Burger Kings Impossible Whopper plant based grilled burger that is emphasized to be only 30 calories less. Prevention shows that the regular Whopper has 40m grams of fat with bun and toppings, the Impossible Whopper has 6 less grams of fat, take away the mayonnaise and it will be much less. Judge for yourself.