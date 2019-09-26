iPhone Lost In River 15 Months Still Works

I think I need to search again for my daughters iPhone in the Huron River. An iPhone lost 15 months ago in the South Carolina Edisto River was found and still works. I guess protective phone cases work.

It all started with a family float on the river, "We got done with the river float and gathered all of our belongings up and it just fell and we didn't notice it fell into the water." Thanks to a diver exploring the river the phone was discovered, "I came across something that looked kind of like a rope maybe attached to car keys, and when I pulled it up, I saw a phone inside of a waterproof case, and I'm like no way this is unbelievable." The phone recharged and the owners number was found.

I know that river very well, alligators must appreciate iPhones. UPI