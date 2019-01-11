Inexpensive Things That Make A Woman Fabulous

Over 30 things are mentioned.

January 11, 2019
Beau Daniels

Leslie Banks | Dreamstime.com

What makes you fabulous? Buzzfeed has come up with some cheap things that can make a woman fabulous. With a list of over thirty, the one that sticks out to me are the over the knee boot's, yes those have an affect on me. 

Some that surprise me are the throwback jumpsuits, heart eyeliner, tassels hanging from the ear, but lace is fabulous in my eye.

Take a look here and see if the others work for you.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Beautiful women
Fabulous