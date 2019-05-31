IKEA Is Creating Famous TV Show Living Rooms

There are iconic TV shows that many are obsessed with. Imagine being able to have a living room that looks like the one seen on one of your favorite TV shows. IKEA is creating and selling the items to help create the living rooms, “The Ikea team worked closely with the creatives for months. They went through hundreds of items to find the perfect pieces that would bring those iconic rooms. It was a great collaborative effort that led up to a stunning result. A true testament of what IKEA represents: a place where everyone can bring whatever idea they see or have to life.”

Ikea recreated three famous TV living rooms entirely with its own products: https://t.co/nP7Ll0Sj7k pic.twitter.com/9NOQqFCL17 — Muse by Clio (@MUSEbyclio) May 29, 2019

Called “Ikea Real Life,” shows featured are Friends, Stranger Things, and even cartoon The Simpsons. I'm sure research is being done on other desired TV show rooms. More here.