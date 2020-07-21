Front Line ICU COVID Worker Rides Bicycle Coast To Coast

I admire front line workers. My daughter is an ICU nurse that volunteered to take care of COVID-19 patients. I understand the stress that can be associated with that profession especially during this time. Theresa Mellas, who works in ICU in the Bronx did an escape between her twenty-five 12 hour days with COVID's and rode her bicycle from one coast to the other, "I needed my own mental decompression and I really impetuously just bought a ticket, a one-way ticket to Portland, Oregon. I didn't even have a bike. I bought this bike off of Craigslist the day I landed and I started riding East the very next day."

Her trip was only planned day by day, "I had Google maps, and I would look at the roads and kind of just figure it out the night before is essentially what I would do." The support along her 40-day bike ride was beautiful, "I can't emphasize that the people that I met, complete strangers, they offered me food, they offered me showers, you needed a place to stay. I'd knock on people's doors 'can I sleep next to your cornfield?' I met so many incredible people. People came together, people are rallying. They're longing for a connection."

Lets keep supporting front line workers. UPI