Iconic Spots Michiganders Return To

Michigan is a great state to explore. But there are those spots many of us have etched in our hearts and return to often. A list recognizes Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Mackinac Island, and of course Tahquamenon Falls.

But also Comerica Park for different types of fun and visuals with all the cool events.

Good baseball dogs. Bark at the Park night at Comerica Park & on @FS1



via @tigers pic.twitter.com/68kzVRcVhJ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 6, 2017

Think about how many times you have been to Frankenmuth.

Michiganders know a trip to Frankenmuth is a must. On this Michigan street, so is chicken. @PureMichigan https://t.co/XCoH0iQTwC — Lansing State Journal (@LSJNews) January 10, 2018

One site I need to catch up on is Kitch-iti-Kipi.

Check out this BIG view of Big Springs thanks to Instagram fan gagneconnor17! #PureMichigan #kitchitikipi pic.twitter.com/MSsuybVsVE — Pure Michigan (@PureMichigan) August 16, 2017

See the others here.