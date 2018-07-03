Iconic Spots Michiganders Return To
There are those spots many of us have etched in our hearts and return to often.
Michigan is a great state to explore. But there are those spots many of us have etched in our hearts and return to often. A list recognizes Sleeping Bear Dunes.
Made it! #SleepingBearDunes #shibainu #LakeMichigan #Honeymooners #Toulamoon pic.twitter.com/RgvQiFkTSB— Bethany Grey (@BthnyJane15) July 2, 2018
Mackinac Island, and of course Tahquamenon Falls.
Tahquamenon falls and it's beautiful river in the early summer season.#landscape #landscapelovers #landscapephotography #puremichigan #puremichiganders #puremitten #michiganders #explore #exploretheworld #michiganphotographer #Nature #naturephotography… https://t.co/hsGHbVLFc9 pic.twitter.com/cyeDXKtpeA— David Sargent (@_DavidSargent) July 1, 2018
But also Comerica Park for different types of fun and visuals with all the cool events.
Good baseball dogs. Bark at the Park night at Comerica Park & on @FS1— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 6, 2017
via @tigers pic.twitter.com/68kzVRcVhJ
Think about how many times you have been to Frankenmuth.
Michiganders know a trip to Frankenmuth is a must. On this Michigan street, so is chicken. @PureMichigan https://t.co/XCoH0iQTwC— Lansing State Journal (@LSJNews) January 10, 2018
One site I need to catch up on is Kitch-iti-Kipi.
Check out this BIG view of Big Springs thanks to Instagram fan gagneconnor17! #PureMichigan #kitchitikipi pic.twitter.com/MSsuybVsVE— Pure Michigan (@PureMichigan) August 16, 2017
See the others here.