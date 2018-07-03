Iconic Spots Michiganders Return To

There are those spots many of us have etched in our hearts and return to often.

July 3, 2018
Beau Daniels

Michigan is a great state to explore. But there are those spots many of us have etched in our hearts and return to often. A list recognizes Sleeping Bear Dunes. 

Mackinac Island, and of course Tahquamenon Falls.

But also Comerica Park for different types of fun and visuals with all the cool events. 

Think about how many times you have been to Frankenmuth.

One site I need to catch up on is Kitch-iti-Kipi.

