Huge Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony Presented By Facebook

We recognize The Class of 2020 graduates with people posting students they want mentioned on-air by using #graduationsalutes on social media. Now Facebook has announced their salute to the class with a huge live stream ceremony called “Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020.”

The broadcast stream will happen on Friday, May 15th beginning at 2p. Mega stars included in the event are Oprah Winfrey giving the commencement address, joined by Jennifer Garner, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Awkwafina, and many more. Marne Levine from Facebook, “As students head toward graduation, it’s not the day they might have imagined — no processions, no diploma handoffs, no parties. But graduating is a tremendous achievement, and worth pausing to celebrate even in these circumstances.”

#Graduation2020 will connect you May 15th. More from Variety.