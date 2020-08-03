Homeowners Renting Out Their Pools

Here's an interesting way to make some money, and an interesting way to escape during this pandemic. Homeowners are renting out their swimming pools with hourly rates. One reports shows that $7,000 has already be made by couple in California.

Swimply is an app that makes it easy to rent out your pool. Rates are mentioned up to $75 dollars an hour but others around $35. It would be important for the area to be sanitized. I would even want to smell bleach in the water. More here.