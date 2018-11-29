Home Fined $50,000 For Christmas Light Display

I love Christmas light displays on private homes. Friends and family will get together and cruise around viewing the displays. Of course there are a few that have amazing extravagant decorations. UPI reports that could cost a bunch of money, not for electricity, but fines from a city.

A city is charging homeowners $50,000 for their display of over 300,000 lights, "We had a meeting with the Mayor and the Chief of Police the other night and they blatantly told us that this is what you will pay in order to put this Christmas light display on this year." The reason is for governing the mass attendance of visitors coming to the display, by handling traffic and security.

The homeowner is not giving in, "I'm not taking it down. It's my religious right and my first amendment right. I do this for the veterans and everything else like that. If people have a problem with that, I can't say anything about it. There are people that are going to be happy, and there are always people that are going to be unhappy." UPI