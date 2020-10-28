HOA Forces Removal Of Skeleton Posed As Adult Dancer

I am seeing more creative Halloween decorations this year. Surprised that a HOA is upset at a homeowner having a skeleton wearing a wig and looking like an adult dancer, "We just really had a good time changing the scene up every night. Every night, we change the positions of the skeletons, and it's really been just a great creative outlet for me."

I agree people need to be a little more lighthearted this year, "We've all been cooped up and it's been just a terrible year. We've just decided if this brings a little bit of joy and a little bit of smiles to someone, then we're doing everything right."

Angela Nava is going head to head with her homeowner's association in Richmond after complaints were filed over her "inappropriate" Halloween decorations that show skeletons dancing on poles.​ https://t.co/iDeaQqbMHa — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) October 28, 2020

Support showed up on social media, "When I got the letter, I was a little sad. I thought, 'OK, I'm just going to take it down. I'm going to comply. I'm going to take it down and just not do this anymore.' But then I got so much support off of Facebook, and I said, 'Forget it. People are having so much fun with this, and they love it, I'm going to continue to do it.'" UPI