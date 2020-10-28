HOA Forces Removal Of Skeleton Posed As Adult Dancer

Halloween decoration loved by many.

October 28, 2020
Beau Daniels
I am seeing more creative Halloween decorations this year.  Surprised that a HOA is upset at a homeowner having a skeleton wearing a wig and looking like an adult dancer, "We just really had a good time changing the scene up every night. Every night, we change the positions of the skeletons, and it's really been just a great creative outlet for me."

I agree people need to be a little more lighthearted this year, "We've all been cooped up and it's been just a terrible year.  We've just decided if this brings a little bit of joy and a little bit of smiles to someone, then we're doing everything right."

Support showed up on social media, "When I got the letter, I was a little sad.  I thought, 'OK, I'm just going to take it down. I'm going to comply. I'm going to take it down and just not do this anymore.' But then I got so much support off of Facebook, and I said, 'Forget it. People are having so much fun with this, and they love it, I'm going to continue to do it.'"  UPI

