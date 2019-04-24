High School Dress Code Restrictions For Parents

Schools have dress codes for students. Now a public high school has a dress code for parents. James Madison High School in the Houston area has released the attire parents cannot wear when entering the school, "We have to have standards, most of all we must have high standards. We are preparing your child for a prosperous future."

You had to guess leggings with the buttocks not covered is one of those.

Surprising is a guys are not allowed to wear a t-shirt in the building. Wow, and another is hair rollers which is not pleasing to the teachers federation, “I’m sorry this principal may have plenty of money and time to go to the hairdresser weekly and have her stuff done. Having a wrap on your head is not offensive. It should not be controversial.”

Not surprising is PJ's, and daisy dukes. See other restrictions here.