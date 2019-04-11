High School Bribes Students To Take Test

Interesting that a high school is bribing students to take tests. Palo Alto High in California on has about 40 percent of their students taking the non required California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress test. One student states why, "chose to opt out this spring to use the two days to sleep, catch up on homework and studying."

So here comes the bribe, passes for athletic events, parking permits valued around $100, free yearbooks, and more. Each will receive something for taking the test. The goal is to get 95 percent to do it, "The school said we use this test to compare data amongst the students, but we already have other standardized tests and measurements to compare students. Ultimately, many people did not have true incentives to take the test and would rather have the time off." More here.