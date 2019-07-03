Harry Potter Fans Are Freaking Out About Rumored TV Show

Many are Harry Potter fanatics, it's an addiction. The Potter freaks have been hoping for a TV show. Leaky says a source has leaked out this information to them, “Apparently, Warner Bros. is in the very early stages of developing a Harry Potter TV show for their upcoming streaming service. From what we understand, this will be a prequel and take place mostly at Hogwarts and around parts of Europe. Plot details are being kept under lock and key, but so far, it’s expected to feature all new characters, with the only connections to the property being that it’s set in the same universe as the books were. Unfortunately, that’s all we’ve got to go on for now and given how early on it is in the development process, we don’t imagine we’ll hear anything concrete for quite some time.”

The Warner Brothers response was, “There are no plans to develop the Harry Potter stories into a television series, reports to the contrary are entirely conjecture.” If it's meant to be kept on the down low, that would be the response. Maybe it's all myth, but the hope is huge. More here