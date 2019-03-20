The Happiest Countries

The U.N Sustainable Development Solutions Network has announced the worlds happiest countries in their annual The World Happiness Report. It's not all about economic growth, "The worldwide tendency of a considerable decline in average happiness, despite the general growth in GDP per capita, is proof that measuring happiness and life satisfaction in terms of economic wealth alone is not at all sufficient."

For the second year in a row, Finland is tops on the happy page, it's all about "balanced life." More Nordic countries scored high including Iceland, Denmark, and Norway. Others making the top ten are Sweden, Switzerland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Austria and Canada.

The US with it's economic growth, and low unemployment rate, dropped one spot to 19th, they say because of social issues.