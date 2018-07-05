Handheld Device That Detects Your Odor

Technology gives us many small devices that detect important things. I have handheld detection devices that I've used at bar gigs for games including a thermo flesh thermometer, and a breathalyzer. Now an item is being sold retail that could benefit many, including those in a bar trying to make an impression.

The new gadget is a body odor detector. It's know that people don't often realize when they has a strong odor. Developed by Tanita and called ES-100, it will rate the strength of body odor from 1 to 10. Too much perfume and cologne can also be a turn off, ES-100 can help control that also.

For when you're nervous how ripe you might be, have the Tanita smell your pits for you. #YouStanky

https://t.co/rmBy8YB5PX — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) July 1, 2018

Know someone who might need this including yourself? Look here.