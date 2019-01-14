Gymnast Scores 10's With Michael Jackson Music

What's your favorite song to dance to? A very competitive UCLA gymnast has gone viral with her dance moves because of the songs she chooses and the scores her routines generate.

UCLA gymnast @katelyn_ohashi has the internet captivated with her flawless, perfect 10 routine https://t.co/XLh8XpG3bVpic.twitter.com/7OpcDbzgaK — UPROXX (@UPROXX) January 14, 2019

Katelyn Ohashi uses WOMC artists in her routine. Who could blame her? It's fun, upbeat, and you can dance to it.

The routine that earned her a 10 featured Michael Jackson, Earth Wind and Fire, and Tina Turner music. The music adds to the excitement, but of course her skill is what counts.

“Her whole floor routine is ridiculously hard. Every single thing about it including the backward split that she does after her leap pass, it’s insane.” More from Washington Post.