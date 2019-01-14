Gymnast Scores 10's With Michael Jackson Music

Katelyn Ohashi uses WOMC artists in her routines.

January 14, 2019
Beau Daniels

Explorer Media Pty Ltd S port The Library | Dreamstime.com

What's your favorite song to dance to? A very competitive UCLA gymnast has gone viral with her dance moves because of the songs she chooses and the scores her routines generate. 

Katelyn Ohashi uses WOMC artists in her routine. Who could blame her? It's fun, upbeat, and you can dance to it. 

The routine that earned her a 10 featured Michael Jackson, Earth Wind and Fire, and Tina Turner music. The music adds to the excitement, but of course her skill is what counts.

“Her whole floor routine is ridiculously hard. Every single thing about it including the backward split that she does after her leap pass, it’s insane.” More from Washington Post.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
10's
Gymnast
Michael Jackson