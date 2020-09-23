Gucci's New Grass Stain Jeans Cost Up To $1,400

Here's a new Fall fashion item that might surprise you. Gucci is selling grass stain jeans as part of their new line-up. Costing up to $1,400 the jeans are “specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect.”

Got a pair of grass-stained jeans or overalls from working out in the paddock? Congrats, you are the now at the height of global fashion! #grassstainchic --------☘️--https://t.co/Ru3uGfewIy — AgResearch (@AgResearchNEWS) September 22, 2020

Gucci description includes, “Channelling the Fall Winter 2020 collection’s grunge vibe, this wide-leg denim pant is crafted from organic cotton specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect. Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary.” Many on social media are shocked at the design that can be accomplished by just going outside and using your yards grass. More here.