Grandma Strangles Rabid Bobcat

I've seen many predators in my yard including, coyotes, pack of wolfs, mountain lion, and bobcat. None have ever turned on me they actually walk away. That did not happen with a grandma DeDe Phillips who is age 67. A bobcat with rabies attacked her. No problem, she strangled it to death, which relates to her bumper sticker, "Women who behave rarely make history," if not history at least big time on social media and a DJ's blog.

Phillips did not expect the bobcat's attack, she was focused on taking a picture of it, "My neighbor's dog was barking and it drew my attention, I saw the cat and I took a picture. The cat took two steps and was on top of me. It came for my face." Then the cat paid the price, "I grabbed it by the shoulders and pushed it back away from me, and I took it down. I strangled it to death."

Grandmas are tough and survivors, more here.