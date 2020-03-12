Governments That Successfully Handled Coronavirus COVID-19

It a good look to see how Hong Kong and Singapore handled the coronavirus COVID-19. Some country's went from just a few cases to 10's of thousands. Singapore 50 days after the known spread of the virus are only at around 170, "There's clearly an indication that a systematic government-led approach using all tactics and all elements available seems to be able to turn this disease around," according to Mike Ryan who is the head of the World Health Organization.

Hong Kong and Singapore have maxed out and only get a few cases now. Ashish Jha from the Harvard Global Health Institute emphasizes the importance of test's, "Some countries have been very aggressive and have actually done quite a good job. Other countries have been quite lackadaisical and, I think, have suffered immensely from it. And I think there are lessons to be learned for all of us."

Jha mentions other country's, "I still don't understand why we don't have extensive testing. Vietnam! Vietnam has tested more people than America has." IMO his emphasis on testing is crucial, "Without testing, you have no idea how extensive the infection is. You can't isolate people. You can't do anything. And so then we're left with a completely different set of choices. We have to shut schools, events and everything down, because that's the only tool available to us until we get testing back up. It's been stunning to me how bad the federal response has been." More here.