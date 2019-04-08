Goose Attack In Michigan [VIDEO]

You'll notice many geese are showing up in Southeast Michigan.  I see fields covered in them near my house.  UPI is reporting a reason to stay away from them, they have attacked people here. Stay far away, look at this attack in an empty Eastern Michigan University parking lot.

Beware of goose! A pair of geese are nesting in the northwest area of Green Lot 1. Please use caution.

"The male was the one attacking and the female was the one guarding the eggs. A few students have tried to take selfies of the geese when they are hissing, but we advise against that." More here.

