Google Maps Upgrading To Show Where Police Are Hiding

Google Maps is expanding what Waze does by giving the location of where police are hiding.

Interestingly, Maps is available on many more devices than Waze. Though the addition of speed traps on the map is basically just an "app upgrade" since Google owns Waze.

Cops Don't Like Google Maps Police Notifications https://t.co/exnMtmeHAv — Michael W. Powell (@MWPowell1) October 22, 2019

Some police departments are against the increased public awareness of where they are located because of possible terrorist acts.

But they don't all agree. I've actually had police department enforcers OK my Cop Spotter reports on air, because they told me it increases the awareness of their location. Isn't the goal to make the drive safer? Hopefully, they're not writing tickets for money. More here.