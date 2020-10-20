Get Paid $52,000 To Eat Cookies

The job is titled “master biscuitier” and is full-time not temporary.

October 20, 2020
Beau Daniels
Cookie Money

Getty Images/BrianAJackson

Categories: 
News
Shows

This is a good gig. Border Biscuits is paying $52,000 to eat their cookies.  “This is an incredible opportunity for someone to fulfill their dream of creating delicious treats every day and of course, be paid for it!”

I love Border Biscuits and this is to help them with their new cookies.  The job is titled “master biscuitier” and is full-time not temporary.  So if you have a love for cookies look here for a dream job. 

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Paid to eat cookies