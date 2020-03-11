Get Paid $4,500 For Coronavirus Infection

If you accept the offer, expect to be quarantined for two weeks.

This is a bold way to make $4,500.  Obviously we need a vaccine for the coronavirus, and pharmaceutical company's are blazing trying to become the first with a vaccine. One is offering people 4.5K to become infected to help them research, “Drugs companies can get a very good idea within a few months of starting a vaccine study whether it’s working or not, using such a small sample of people.”

If you accept the offer, expect to be quarantined for two weeks.  It is said, "the infected volunteers will likely experience mild symptoms of a cough or cold."  Is it worth the pay?  More here

