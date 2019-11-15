Here's another fun way to make some money. Get paid $1000 to watch Christmas movies. Specifically Hallmark flicks, "We're looking for a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days."

It's all about expressing your opinion, "We want you to have opinions-lots of them! Think the grumpy Grandpa turned jolly Santa was a little overdone? Felt like the plot was a bit half-baked? Be as honest as possible in your review." You can sign up here. Most all of us are paying to watch TV, now get paid. UPI