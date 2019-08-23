Gas Prices Below $2 This Coming Fall



August 23, 2019
Beau Daniels

News

We had seen a little rise in gas prices that has now dropped.  But remember when prices close to $4 a gallon started to become normal?  It prompted me to buy a hybrid. Now AAA is estimating prices could drop below $2 a gallon in some regions if no national incidents occur.

Take a look here and see the price ranges per county in Michigan. I do find gas much cheaper at Sams Club.  Fox

