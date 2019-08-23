Gas Prices Below $2 This Coming Fall
Take a look here and see the price ranges per county in Michigan.
August 23, 2019
We had seen a little rise in gas prices that has now dropped. But remember when prices close to $4 a gallon started to become normal? It prompted me to buy a hybrid. Now AAA is estimating prices could drop below $2 a gallon in some regions if no national incidents occur.
Take a look here and see the price ranges per county in Michigan. I do find gas much cheaper at Sams Club. Fox