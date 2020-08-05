Garth Brooks Reveals How Quarantine Affected His Marriage With Trisha Yearwood

The quarantine caused by the pandemic can affect couples in many ways. I love that Garth Brooks has spoken out about his relationship with Trisha Yearwood, "You're quarantined, so now you're really going to find out a lot about the person you're with, for sure. And me and Miss Yearwood, I don't know why we do this; maybe because we're both alphas or both kind of like the leaders of our ship. We decided to use quarantine as a time to face everything, because now you can't leave. You can't walk away. And so this is probably, you know, the blessing and the curse, this has probably been the most we've ever gone through as a couple. But what's on the other side is so dang worth the wait, especially when you're with the right one."

I feel you get to know your partner more and see what's truly in the relationship. Tough hard times can bring people closer. Looks like it has been a positive for them, "I enjoy the struggle, and so it would make sense that in marriage, you enjoy the struggle. And so it's been good. The talks have been great, and she's just the bomb. So it's fun that the more you find out about somebody that you're already in love with, the more you love them. That makes me a lucky man."