Funny How People Describe Their States

Most people love the states that they live in. When asked to give opinions and describe their homeland, the report here shows brutal honesty and distinct descriptions that separate border states perceived to be much the same.

First look of quotes come from residents in Alabama, "Hey, the less people who know what a beautiful place it is, the better!" And what separates Bama from Mississippi, "We may be 49th in everything, but thank God for Mississippi."

Here's how Michigander's describe our state, "it's a couch not a sofa, we use our right hand as a map of the lower peninsula, distance is measured in the amount of time it takes to go anywhere, and we have a lot of fresh water (though Flint forgot they need to keep their pipes in good maintenance if they want to keep the populous healthy).

You know I'm going to check a quote from someone in Ohio, "A state where's it's acceptable to wear pajamas in public all the time," perfect!