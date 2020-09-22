Fun Virtual Dog Surfing Competition

The Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon benefited an animal shelter.

Dogs can put on a show. The Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon had to go virtual this year.  Owners submitted entertaining videos of their dogs surfing.

 

Just like regular surfing competition judgment is based on wave size, of course how long they lasted with the wave, but also actions the dog made while surfing.

It's great that the proceeds benefited an animal shelter. UPI

