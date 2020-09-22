Fun Virtual Dog Surfing Competition
The Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon benefited an animal shelter.
September 22, 2020
Dogs can put on a show. The Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon had to go virtual this year. Owners submitted entertaining videos of their dogs surfing.
Surf’s PUP!— 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) September 21, 2020
California’s dog Surf-A-Thon has gone virtual this year, with talented pups judged on the length of their ride, size of the wave, costumes and special manoeuvres on the board.
To make the event even better, all proceeds go to a life-saving animal shelter. #9News pic.twitter.com/WwnKfaguAU
Just like regular surfing competition judgment is based on wave size, of course how long they lasted with the wave, but also actions the dog made while surfing.
It's great that the proceeds benefited an animal shelter. UPI