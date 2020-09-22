Fun Virtual Dog Surfing Competition

Dogs can put on a show. The Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon had to go virtual this year. Owners submitted entertaining videos of their dogs surfing.

Surf’s PUP!



California’s dog Surf-A-Thon has gone virtual this year, with talented pups judged on the length of their ride, size of the wave, costumes and special manoeuvres on the board.



To make the event even better, all proceeds go to a life-saving animal shelter. #9News pic.twitter.com/WwnKfaguAU — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) September 21, 2020

Just like regular surfing competition judgment is based on wave size, of course how long they lasted with the wave, but also actions the dog made while surfing.

It's great that the proceeds benefited an animal shelter. UPI